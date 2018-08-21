WASHINGTON — The Trump administration moved Tuesday to prop up the declining coal industry with an overhaul of Obama-era pollution rules, acknowledging that the increased emissions from aging coal-fired plants could kill hundreds more people annually and cost the country billions of dollars.
The proposal broadly increases the authority given to states to decide how and how much to regulate existing coal power plants.
The EPA said its Affordable Clean Energy rule “empowers states, promotes energy independence and facilitates economic growth and job creation.”
“We are putting our great coal miners back to work,” President Trump crowed during a rally Tuesday night in West Virginia.
“We want a clean environment. ... I want clean air. I want crystal clean water and we’ve got it. We’ve got the cleanest country in the planet right now,” Trump said. “But I’m getting rid of some of these ridiculous rules and regulations, which are killing our companies ... and our jobs.”
Acting EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters, “Today we are fulfilling the president’s agenda.”
The proposal dismantles President Barack Obama’s 2015 Clean Power Plan, one of his administration’s legacy efforts against climate change. The Obama rules, which have been halted by court challenges, would have increased federal regulation of emissions from the nation’s electrical grid and broadly promoted cleaner energy, including natural gas and solar and wind power.
Michelle Bloodworth, president of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a trade group that represents coal producers, called the new rule a marked departure from the “gross overreach” of the Obama administration and said it should prevent a host of premature coal-plant retirements.
But the Natural Resources Defense Council called Trump’s proposal the “Dirty Power Plan.”
Gina McCarthy, EPA administrator when the Obama plan was developed, said the proposed changes show the Trump administration emphasizing “coal at all costs.”
The EPA’s 289-page regulatory analysis acknowledged that every possible scenario under its proposal projects “small increases” in climate-changing emissions and some pollutants, compared to the Obama plan.
EPA officials said they could give no firm projections for the health effects of their plan because that will depend on how states regulate power plants within their borders.
But models provided by the agency estimate that under the Trump plan, 300 to 1,500 more people would die prematurely each year by 2030, compared to the Obama plan.
The models for the Trump plan also project tens of thousands of additional major asthma attacks and hundreds more heart attacks compared with the Obama plan.
When health costs from air pollution — soot and smog killing people, increased asthma and heart attacks — are factored in, the repeal of the coal power plan would cost the country $1.4 billion to $3.9 billion annually, according to the agency.
“It shows that removing the Clean Power Plan would be detrimental to health,” said University of North Carolina environmental engineering professor Jason West, who went through the agency’s regulatory analysis with The Associated Press.
“The cost to society in increases of death and other outcomes from air pollution are greater than the cost to industry from removing the Clean Power Plan,” West said.
The projection of increased deaths and costs marks “what’s extraordinary about this proposal,” said Richard Revesz, dean emeritus at the New York University School of Law.
“To their credit, they tell us directly, ‘We are doing something to cause great harm to the American people.’”
Environmentalists and other opponents said they expect legal challenges, arguing the Trump administration is abdicating its responsibilities under the Clean Air Act as set by Congress and the courts.