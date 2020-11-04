Trust the Master
“Now when they had gone throughout Phrygia and the region of Galatia, and were forbidden of the Holy Ghost to preach the word in Asia, After they were come to Mysia, they assayed to go into Bithynia: but the Spirit suffered them not. And after he had seen the vision, immediately we endeavored to go into Macedonia, assuredly gathering that the Lord had called us …” — Acts 16:6, 7 and 10.
Not once, but twice they are forbidden by the Holy Spirit. We do not know exactly how they were forbidden, but the forbidding was clear. Today, God may prevent us from doing certain things in a whole host of different ways. So should a door close for us, like it did for them, we just need to keep trusting the Master, who will lead us.
Recorded for us here is an epic calling, God intended to get these men to Macedonia and He chose to use a vision to make it happen. Even without seeing visions today, we too can make decisions that honor God and follow His direction for our life.
Below are principles gleaned from this passage about following God’s direction:
1. God guides us through both closed and open doors.
God blocked these men from going where they had planned twice but appealed to them to travel to Macedonia. In the first two cases, they received clear divine no’s. In the last case they receive God’s yes. This kind of guidance from God is more the norm than it is abnormal. Missionary David Livingston wanted to go to China but was sent to Africa instead. Missionary William Carey wanted to go to Polynesia but was sent to India instead. We should rejoice that God both restrains and prompts; He prevents and He permits.
2. God’s guidance is not just circumstantial it is also rational.
Understanding what the Lord desires involves thinking the matter over as this text illustrates. It is not about guessing the will of God, but it is about using godly wisdom and applying that to the situation at hand. The verb, “assuredly gathering” carries the notion of, “putting the pieces of the puzzle together” – that is gathering the available information and prayerfully drawing a logical and rational conclusion.
3. God’s guidance often comes gradually and unpredictably.
This missionary team’s trip does not follow a neatly ordered path. As their journey unfolded, the Lord began to expand their plans, and the men must have been perplexed by the route they were directed to take.
“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair.” — 2 Corinthians 4:8
We can have troubles, we can be perplexed, but the Bible tells us we need not to be stressed or depressed over decisions or closed doors. Maybe we thought we had something figured out, but God shut that door. We just need to learn to lean on God, follow His lead, and trust the Master’s plan for our life.
