There are so many unique, tasty food options in Tucson, make sure you don't get stuck eating at the Student Union or McDonald's for your whole first year.
Our sister site This is Tucson compiled a list of some Tucson classics, as well as some hidden gems close to campus that you have to try. Check it out here!
Another reader said "The best Mexican food is south of Broadway," which some would probably debate. But there are lots of great places in Tucson to try. Food writer Andi Berlin wrote a list of six places to take out-of-towners who want to taste true Tucson Mexican food.