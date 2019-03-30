When Hannah Orbach-Mandel left Catalina Foothills High School in 2015, she was one of the ranking prep swimmers in Arizona, co-captain of the Falcons who accepted a scholarship to Division III swimming juggernaut Kenyon College of Ohio.
Her career at Kenyon was off-the-charts good.
At the NCAA Division III championships last week in North Carolina, Orbach-Mandel was part of two title-winning freestyle relay teams as Kenyon finished second overall. She reached the finals of all seven events she entered at the NCAA tournament.
Incredibly, Orbach-Mandel became an All-American in 25 of her 28 NCAA events over four NCAA tournaments at Kenyon. (That means she finished in the top eight.) Better, she graduated last May with an economics degree and has been hired by the NCAA to work as an intern in the organization’s Indianapolis office in administrative services.