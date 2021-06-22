Tucson-based Mister Car Wash set to go public with IOP on Friday

Tucson-based Mister Car Wash Inc. plans to go public on Friday with an initial public stock offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will be the only Tucson-based company on the New York Stock Exchange, since Tucson Electric Power Co. parent UniSource Energy Corp. dropped off the Big Board after being acquired by Fortis Inc. in 2014.

After growing rapidly through a series of acquisitions, Mister Car Wash bills itself as the largest car wash company in the nation, with more than 300 locations and 5,000 employees in 21 states.

Initial public offerings, or IPOs, are the process by which private companies offers new or existing securities to the public for the first time.

Mister Car Wash, which will be traded under the ticker symbol “MCW,” is looking to raise up to $635.7 million in an offering of 37.5 million shares, including about 6 million shares being sold by company shareholders, at a price between $15 and $17 per share.

At that valuation, the company would be worth about $5 billion.