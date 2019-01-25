Until Feb. 13, the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, is offering free admission to federal employees from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The deal is also good for one guest.
A government ID is required.
