Tucson businessman Ken Flower, 61, died suddenly last week in Nevada. Flower was a sports fan to the core, strongly involved in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl and with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, as well as a regular at UA basketball games at McKale Center. When I met Ken, he told stories about working entry-level jobs with the Los Angeles Rams in the 1970s, getting into the business after his dad became a public relations official in the NFL, working for the Rams, 49ers and NFL Films. Ken’s most intriguing story was that his dad, also named Ken, was the captain of USC’s basketball team in the early 1950s, an all-conference player who in 1952 was offered $1,500 by a gangster to fix a USC game. Instead, Flower told Trojan coach Forrest Twogood about the gangster and the school set up a sting with the police. The ex-con was arrested and USC avoided the early 1950s point-shaving scandals that affected powerhouses such as NYU, CCNY, LIU and Kentucky.