Tucsonans tend to be spoiled when it comes to social activities taking place in the fall.
Beyond the beautiful weather, the city bustles with film festivals, food festivals, live concerts and community events straight through the end of the year.
Take this weekend, for example.
If you’re reading Caliente from cover to cover, you already know that the city’s annual Comic-Con is taking place this Saturday and Sunday, along with a massive car show, an open studio tour, a new vintage market and all manner of concerts.
This weekend, we’ll see the All Souls Procession, the city’s annual homage to the dead, which will bring an estimated 150,000 people to the west side of Tucson.
There’s also the Celtic Festival, whose entertainment offerings includes whiskey tastings, a Celtic rock concert and an international Scottish Highlands games competition.
Flip off those television sets, slap on some shoes and let Caliente give you the 4-1-1 on some of the biggest events in town.