If you go

What: The 33rd annual Tucson Celtic Festival and 2019 Masters World Championship Highland Games

When: The Celtic concert featuring the Young Dubliners and The Tossers begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Tucson Celtic Festival runsf rom 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Where: Rillito Park Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: Tickets to the Friday night concert are $25. They are $20 with discounts for admission to the festival on Saturday and $15 with discounts for Sunday. A pass to both festival days and the concert is $45 through tucsoncelticfestival.org

Information/reservations: tucsoncelticfestival.org