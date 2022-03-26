 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson economy: Labor-force participation lags peers

Tucson economy: Labor-force participation lags peers

Tucson lags most of its Western peer metro in a key measure of people employed and those looking for work, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

 Arizona Daily Star

Tucson lags most of its Western peer metro in a key measure of people employed and those looking for work, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News