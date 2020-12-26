After improving since 2014, Tucson ranks ahead of the U.S. and in the middle of a pack of peer cities for educational attainment, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the University of Arizona Economic and Business Research Center.
Tucson economy: Old Pueblo middling among peers for college degrees
- Special to the Arizona Daily Star
-
-
