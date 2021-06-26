 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson economy: Old Pueblo tops peers in home affordability

Tucson economy: Old Pueblo tops peers in home affordability

The Making Action Possible Dashboard is a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

 David Wichner

Tucson ranks first among its Western peer metro areas for housing affordability, but prices are rising, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News