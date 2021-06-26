Tucson ranks first among its Western peer metro areas for housing affordability, but prices are rising, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.
Tucson economy: Old Pueblo tops peers in home affordability
