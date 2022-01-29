The rate at which Tucson has replaced jobs lost at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has lagged replacement rates in Arizona and nationwide, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.
Tucson economy: Pandemic job replacement rate lags state, nation
