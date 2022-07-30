Rent costs in Tucson are among the lowest among its Western peers, but they are rising fast, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.
Tucson economy: Rents remain low but on the rise
- Freelance
-
-
Related to this story
The United Steelworkers and six other unions this week resumed negotiations with Asarco over the terms of a basic contract, the union says.
Two Canadian tech startups are targeting Tucson as a "soft landing" spot for U.S. entry, helped by a fast-growing University of Arizona program.
Boosting education is seen as key to solving pandemic-driven labor shortages in Tucson and Arizona, economists and business leaders say.
Tucson lags most of its Western peer metro in a key measure of people employed and those looking for work, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.
Tucson ranks highly for housing affordability despite a spike in home prices, according to the University of Arizona's Making Action Possible Dashboard.
The parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense on Tuesday posted higher second-quarter profits but revenue fell short of expectations.