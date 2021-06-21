Tucson Electric seeks comment on UA-area power line project

Tucson residents can comment on Tucson Electric Power Co.’s proposal to build a high-voltage transmission line through the west-central part of the city at a virtual public meeting on Thursday.

By 2023, TEP plans to run a 138-kilovolt transmission line — suspended by 75- to 110-foot-tall poles — from a new substation at East 36th Street and South Kino Parkway to the DeMoss Petrie Generating Station, a gas-fired power plant just east of Interstate 10 north of West Grant Road.

Thursday’s public-comment open house, which follows a series of working group and public-comment sessions since 2019, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. To participate via Zoom, go to tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie for a link and passcode the day of the meeting. To listen via telephone, call 1-699-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782 and use webinar I.D. 946596341118 and passcode 41655391.

TEP has proposed a preferred route for the line along the east side of the University of Arizona campus and north up North Campbell Avenue to reach a planned substation just north of Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, before zigzagging east and north to West Grant Road.

TEP says the power line and substation project is needed to boost power capacity, improve reliability and tie into the UA and Banner-UMC campuses to meet growing demand.