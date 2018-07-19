FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Spay/Neuter Discount — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/ Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. Cat and kitten spay and neuter surgeries are only $15. Core vaccinations are included at no cost with each surgery appointment. Cats must be 3 months to 4 years, appointments are required. 8 a.m.-noon. July 26-28 and 31. $15. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
Summer Spectacular — Continental Ranch Community Center, 8881 N. Coachline Blvd. Unique and handcrafted gifts, from the local community. 4-8 p.m. July 28. Free. 1-610-223-2516. facebook.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. July 28. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Tomato Basil Garlic Festival — Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave. Different varieties of garlic, seasonally inspired salsa, pasta, olive oil, and soap and blues guitarist Michael P. Nordberg on Saturday and local bluegrass from Cadillac Mountain on Sunday. 8 a.m.-noon. July 28 and 29. Free. 882-2157. heirloomfm.org.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29. $20 per 15 minute reading. 461-2910.
Woof Down Wednesday — Pionic, 2643 N. Campbell Ave, Suite 105. Visit the designated restaurant each week and 20 percent of qualifying purchases go to HSSA. Visit hssaz.org/woofdown for full schedule of participating restaurants. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1. Free. 321-3704. hssaz.org.
Canned Food Nights — Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St. One free admission per two canned food items donated per person. Skate rental is $3 additional, if needed. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1. Free. 622-0525. communityfoodbank.org.