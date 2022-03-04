The Tucson Festival of Books is back! Here's what to know about this year's in-person event

The full list of exhibitor booths can be found at tucne.ws/exhibitors.

“They (attendees) can expect most of what they would usually experience at the festival, at this year's festival, which is fantastic,” Morgan said. “The circus is coming back, we have 30 author venues, we have a few entertainment venues. So you know, a lot of the great stuff that they're used to seeing.”

On top of the programs and exhibitors, there are 15 food vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities to check out, such as storytelling, musical performances and the “literary circus” that Morgan mentioned, which performs “Cirque du Soleil-style literary masterpieces,” according to TFOB’s website.

Like any major event in these times, Morgan hopes that attendees will carry a bit of patience as the pandemic and winter weather on the East Coast could cause possible delays or cancelations at the festival.