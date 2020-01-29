Tucson Festival of Books announces Literary Awards winners

The Tucson Festival of Books 2020 Literary Awards Writing Competition winners have been announced. More than $5,000 in prize money has been awarded to the top three winners in each of three categories: fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

The first-place winners in each category will be featured at the Tucson Festival of Books as presenting authors at the Writing Contest Winners panel at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Student Union Sabino Room.

The winners in the nonfiction category are:

First place: Jenny Fran Davis, of Iowa City, Iowa. Her entry was titled “Style Guide.”

Davis is an MFA candidate in nonfiction writing at the University of Iowa and author of the novel, “Everything Must Go.”

Second place: Catherine Raven, of Emigrant, Montana. Her entry was titled “Animals Who Tolerate Me.”

Raven has a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences and a B.S. in botany and zoology.

Third place: Caroline Tracey, of Mexico City. Her entry was titled “Daughter Grows a Horizon.”

Tracey is a Mexico City-based writer and geographer.