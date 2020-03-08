2020 Tucson Festival of Books Committee

Board of Directors
Steve Alley, Bruce Beach, John D’ Orlando, Frank Farias, John M. Humenik, Robert C. Robbins, Andy Shatken, Stuart Shatken, Julia Strange, Bill Viner, Brenda Viner.
Steering Committee Chair: Andy Shatken, Stuart Shatken. Executive Director: MelanieMorgan.
Authors: Bill Finley, Abby Mogollon. Author Pavilion: Philip Miller, Misty Rapp. Author’s Table: Heather Caine, Connie Melton. Children/Teens: Pamela Clarridge, Janice Millay. Entertainment: Nanci Freedberg, Eric Freedberg. Exhibitors: Katie Desiato, Heather Grieshaber. Food Vendors: April Ramos, Andres Ramos. Friends of the Festival: Kim Rosborough, Trisa Schorr. Hospitality: Holly Shenitzer, Lynn Snyder. Marketing: Darrell Durham. Masters Writing Conference: Meg Files. Moderators: Frank Mascia, David Nix. Operations: Tom Heath, Christopher Kopach, Jeff Miller. Pima County Public Library: Karyn Prechtel, Margie Farmer. Science City: Elliot Cheu, Lisa Romero, Michael Luria. Sponsors: Phil Tygiel. Technology: Rob Wisner, Lindy Mullinax, Thomas Hruska. UA BookStores: Debby Shively. Volunteers: Carmen Morris, Nancy Thompson. Arizona Daily Star: Debbie Kornmiller.