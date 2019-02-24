Board of Directors
Steve Alley, Bruce Beach, John D’ Orlando, Frank Farias, John M. Humenik, Robert C. Robbins, Andy Shatken, Stuart Shatken, Julia Strange, Bill Viner, Brenda Viner.
Steering Committee chair: Andy Shatken, Stuart Shatken. Executive director: Melanie Morgan.
Authors: Bill Finley, Abby Mogollon. Author Pavilion: Nancy Thompson. Author’s Table: Heather Caine. Children/Teens: Jennifer Jones, Angel Stone. Entertainment: Nanci Freedberg, Eric Freedberg. Exhibitors: Katie Desiato, Alex Franz. Food vendors: April Ramos, Andres Ramos. Friends of the Festival: Kim Rosborough, Trisa Schorr. Hospitality: Holly Shenitzer, Lynn Snyder. Marketing: Helen Gomez Bernard. Masters Writing Conference: Meg Files. Moderators: Frank Mascia, David Nix. Operations: Tom Heath, Christopher Kopach, Jeff Miller. Pima County Public Library: Karyn Prechtel. Science City: Elliot Cheu, Lisa Romero. Sponsors: Phil Tygiel. Technology: Rob Wisner. UA BookStores: Debby Shively. Volunteers: Carmen Morris, Lindy Mullinax, Heather Grieshaber. Arizona Daily Star: Debbie Kornmiller.