Alice Robb

Alice Robb, the author of "Why We Dream: The Transformative Power of Our Nightly Journey," will take part in an interactive workshop at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 3.

In addition to chatting about her new book, Robb will interpret dreams submitted by Arizona Daily Star readers. The workshop will be in the Arizona Daily Star tent from 4 to 5 p.m.

Submit a dream for consideration via email to alexis@tucson.com by Monday, Feb. 25.