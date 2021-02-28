Tucson Festival of Books virtually reinvents itself in 2021 — here's what you need to know

Remember the old days, back in 2019, when “virtual reality” was something your kids wanted for Christmas?
Today, we LIVE in a virtual reality … a world of Zoom, Amazon, Netflix and Fresh.
We meet with our doctors online, attend church services in our pajamas and take final exams in our dining rooms. Next weekend, thousands of Tucsonans will even meet their favorite authors while sipping a coffee at home.
Welcome to the Tucson Festival of Books, which returns after a one-year hiatus due to the then-just-emerging pandemic. This year’s renewal will be all online, making it the largest virtual event Arizona has seen so far.
The festival will air 96 sessions and present 164 best-selling authors. All sessions will be free, open to the public and easily accessible by visiting the book festival’s website: tucsonfestivalofbooks.org
“Until last March, I had never seen an online festival presentation,” Executive Director Melanie Morgan confessed. “I’m not sure I’d ever heard of Zoom. Now look. We’ll be airing 96 programs in two days!”
It is a major challenge, to be sure, but the festival has been growing into it for almost a year.
Shortly after the cancellation of last year’s event, festival planners began hearing chatter from publishers and booksellers looking for ways to market the books still rolling off the press.
One of those with an ear to the ground was Lynn Wiese Sneyd, the festival’s liaison to the industry. “We wanted to help our authors. We wanted to connect with our followers. We wanted to learn more,” she recalls.
Wiese Sneyd encouraged the festival to join the party, and in April the festival offered several author conversations on Facebook Live. “Since so many of us are familiar with Facebook, we thought it would get us more people,” Morgan said.
It didn’t. Those first few audiences were … well, “on the smaller side,” Morgan said.
The festival began shopping for a better alternative and soon chose a different presentation platform, this one called Crowdcast.
On May 18, the festival offered a Crowdcast conversation with authors Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig discussing their book, “A Very Stable Genius.” Viewers could share immediate feedback by using the on-screen chat board. With a push of a button viewers could buy the book at the UA Bookstore.
The presentation was seen by 839 viewers from all over the country. It was the largest audience ever to see a book festival program, more than had ever attended a live presentation in the University of Arizona Ballroom. “I think the program began at 3 o’clock,” Morgan said. “By 3:15 we all knew we were onto something.”
Festival planners began offering Crowdcast programs with bestselling authors every Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Tucson time. Weekly programs featured such luminaries as W. Bruce Cameron, Timothy Egan, Christina Baker Klein, Hampton Sides, Kiley Reid, J.A. Jance and Tea Obreht. Most of these sessions drew more than 300 viewers. All of them became pages in the festival notebook.
“The lessons we learned over the summer were really important,” said Meghan Reinhold, who has produced most of the weekly programs. “Back then, this was a new thing for all of us, even the authors.”
Ideally, a moderator sitting in front of her laptop in Tucson would chat with an author — who could be anywhere — and viewers would see both of them on the same screen from wherever they happened to be.
Ideally.
About 15 minutes before one program was set to begin, the author realized his computer did not have a camera. He wound up doing the session on his phone.
Several weeks later, an author’s laptop battery ran dry 40 minutes into an hour program. Another time a neighborhood power outage darkened an author’s Wi-Fi.
“It was something different almost every week,” said Reinhold. “Eventually, we started getting the hang of it, and so did all the authors.”
The first major book festival to present an entirely all-virtual lineup was the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., last September.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books was held virtually in October, as was the Texas Book Festival in November. They offered presentations spread over a week or two rather than a two-day weekend. Tucson’s program will be the most ambitious a major festival has attempted so far.
“I’m glad we have another week to triple-check everything, but we’ll be ready,” Morgan said. “We’ve been working on the technology since May. We picked up some ideas from Washington, LA and Texas. Unless we all lose power next weekend, we’ll be good to go.”
BOOK MARKS
* The book festival’s board of directors voted to cancel last year’s festival on March 11, the same day the county health department confirmed our first case of coronavirus. “It was a very sad day,” then-board president John D’Orlando recalls. “It was hard. But even then we’d heard the term ‘superspreader’ and we didn’t want to become one.”
* Less than 100 volunteers have organized this year’s virtual festival, far fewer than the 2,000 who usually power the in-person event. About 20 of these volunteers will be on center stage next weekend.
* These are the online event directors who will produce the festival’s 96 individual programs. Together, the online event directors will be linking 164 authors and 96 moderators. What could possibly go wrong?
Book Marks runs the fourth Sunday of the month in the Home + Life section of the Star.