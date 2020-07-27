Tucson Garden Guide opening asset

Hi green reader,
Welcome to the first newsletter of the Tucson Garden Guide! 🎉🌱
It's our hope you'll find these weekly emails to be informative and helpful to your own desert gardening. From how to pick out the perfect pruning sheers to what native plants will look good in your front yard, we're here to cover it all for you.
We're still in the process of getting this newsletter up and running, so feel free to reply to this email with topics you hope for us to dive into.
And if you want to support our efforts, consider subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!