Gas prices rose at a slightly slower rate this week across Arizona and the nation, and relief may be in sight amid lower oil prices and slack demand, AAA says.

Arizona's statewide average gas price jumped 8 cents in a week to $3.90 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average rose about a dime to $3.83 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price rose 7 cents over the week to $3.70 per gallon.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas region had the lowest average gas price among areas surveyed by AAA, at $3.67 per gallon. Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $4.09 per gallon.

Crude-oil prices that neared $80 last week have pushed up pump prices recently, but prices softened this week, AAA says.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”