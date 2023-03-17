Gas prices were mixed across Arizona and the nation this week as demand grew slightly and supplies fell, but pump prices are expected to fall amid plunging crude-oil costs, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price rose about 2 cents in a week to $3.96 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average fell about 2 cents to $3.46 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price was down a nickel on the week at $3.60 per gallon.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas metro area had the state's lowest average gas price at $3.54 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $4.31 per gallon.

The global oil price plunged into the low- to mid-$60 range per barrel this week, the lowest since August 2021, possibly leading to lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as retailers sell off more costly fuel, AAA says.

Friday's national average of $3.46 is four cents more than a month ago but 84 cents less than a year ago.

The statewide average was up 40 cents from a month earlier, but 66 cents lower than the same time last year, according to AAA.

Monitor average gas prices here at home and around the country at gasprices.aaa.com.

Use our interactive map to find and compare prices at Tucson gas stations at tucne.ws/1l4o.