Conductor Keitaro Harada is pulling double-duty this weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, he will be at Tucson Music Hall conducting the Tucson Symphony Orchestra in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial In Concert,” a family-friendly event that features the orchestra performing John Williams’ score to the 1982 movie while it plays on a big screen.
Then on Monday, Dec. 2, he will lead a choir of hundreds for the 43rd annual “Messiah Sing-In,” a community event that brings in people of all walks who share a love of singing.
The event, which kicks off with a warm-up of Christmas carols, begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Participants can purchase a score of Handel’s “Messiah” for $15, with $5 refundable if you return it.
Harada, who lived in Tucson for several years a decade ago while he studied conducting at the University of Arizona, said it is one of his favorite events.
“I love Tucson. This is my people,” he said in a phone call last week from Tokyo. He splits his time between his native Tokyo and Savannah, Georgia, where he is the music and artistic director of the Savannah Philharmonic. “This is where I completed my formal education. ... I owe (the UA Fred Fox School of Music) and the community of Tucson a lot. I am happy to give anything to the community.”
Harada expected to arrive in Tucson the day before Thanksgiving and said he was excited to reconnect with his Tucson friends.
A quartet of vocal soloists — soprano Kimberly Chaffin, alto Kristin Dauphinais, tenor Michael Chaffin and bass Gregory Guenther — will join the community choirs for Monday’s “Messiah’s Sing-In” at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. Admission is free although donations are accepted. For details, visit tucsonsingin.org.