When the British Open begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, it will bring back strong memories for Tucsonan Phil Ferranti. The Tucson High grad played in four British Senior Opens at Royal Portrush from 1995-99. “Just a magnificent facility,” said Ferranti, who once finished second to Gary Player in a British Senior Open. “Once you see it on TV, you’ll be amazed.” Only two Tucsonans have ever played in the British Open: Sahuaro grad Rich Barcelo in 2005, and Rincon/University grad Michael Thompson in 2012 and 2013.