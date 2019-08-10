After winning the state golf championship at Catalina Foothills High School in 2017, Gavin Cohen had a modest freshman season at Arizona and then transferred to Loyola Marymount. He was LMU’s No. 2 golfer last season, averaging 73.35 strokes per round. Cohen moves to the international stage this week, part of the field at the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina. He joins former prep rival and UA teammate Trevor Werbylo of Salpointe Catholic High School. Cohen and Werbylo must survive two days of qualifying to reach Wednesday’s match-play field of 64.