Growler's Taphouse in Marana has $1 off all draft beer and wine and $2 off appetizers from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Here's the thing about Growler's: 99% of the 30 beers on tap are intriguing craft brews and their appetizers come from their scratch kitchen. That means we're not talking the ubiquitous buffalo wings and nachos. There's crispy beer-battered mushrooms oozing with cream cheese, and diced jalapeños and spinach-artichoke dip that offers a quasi-healthy complement to an order of "Flappers" — eight jumbo chicken wings in your choice of flavors from traditional buffalo to Chiltepin peppers. The family-owned Growlers is in the Continental Ranch area of Marana.