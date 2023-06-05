2513 E. Sixth St., florasmarket.com/restaurant, 520-771-9141

You gotta love a restaurant that names its signature cocktails "Lips Pursuit" or "The First Dance." And when Flora's Market Run gives you $2 off those cocktails and throws in $5 beer and $6 wine for happy hour, we're all in. The restaurant, in the former Rincon Market, adds a full happy hour eats menu drawn from the main restaurant menu. To be honest, you're only saving a couple of bucks off regular menu prices, but a couple bucks is a couple bucks. Choose from a pair of salads, including the chopped market salad, wood-fired pizzas, appetizers including mussels in an elote broth, a grilled-cheese sandwich and the Flora animal-style burger with pinot noir caramelized onions. Happy hour is from 3-6 p.m. daily.

Charred Pie

12125 N. Oracle Road, charredpie.com, 520-395-2232

At Oro Valley's Charred Pie you can get a single-serve 6-inch wood-fired margherita or pepperoni pizza for $7.90. They also offer $2 off appetizers and beer, wine and specialty drinks. We paired the pizza with their spicy and sweet Korean Gochujang chicken wings and split a salad off the regular menu for a reasonably priced dinner for two. Happy hour is from 3-6 p.m. daily.