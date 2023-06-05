Bottega Michelangelo
420 W. Magee Road, bottegamichelangelo.com, 520-297-5775
You can totally create an early date night at Bottega Michelangelo, where appetizers are half off, well drinks and wine are $5 and beer is $4 from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Start off with a lovely fried calamari appetizer and glass of wine, followed by the Panzanella salad with fresh mozzarella and basil. Add an order of their house-special black pepper and parmesan fries to go with the meatball or porchetta sliders, then finish with mini cannolis drizzled with an amarena cherry glaze.
Postino
2500 E. Grant Road, postinowinecafe.com, 520-342-0098
For late-night noshers, Postino has a $25 bottle of wine and bruschetta board featuring your choice of four bruschetta and a house wine after 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. This summer, Postino is hosting "Battle of the Bruschetta" to gauge customer interest in eight limited-time seasonal bruschetta recipes, including Mexican street corn, chicken curry, spicy Brussels sprout and strawberry cheesecake that includes fresh strawberry. Customers can vote for the ones they would like to see on Postino's menu.