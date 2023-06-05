420 W. Magee Road, bottegamichelangelo.com, 520-297-5775

You can totally create an early date night at Bottega Michelangelo, where appetizers are half off, well drinks and wine are $5 and beer is $4 from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Start off with a lovely fried calamari appetizer and glass of wine, followed by the Panzanella salad with fresh mozzarella and basil. Add an order of their house-special black pepper and parmesan fries to go with the meatball or porchetta sliders, then finish with mini cannolis drizzled with an amarena cherry glaze.