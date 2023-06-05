Union Public House
4340 N. Campbell Ave., uniontucson.com, 520-329-8575
Union Public House in St. Philips Plaza has a daily social hour from 3-6 p.m. with a decadent menu (items run $4-$12) of comfort food faves from poutine to mac and cheese alongside a house Caesar or garden salad, salmon cakes and little mason jars of veg or straight up housemade pickles. Add a burger or pulled pork sandwich, and you've got a meal to go with your $7 wine or cocktail, $3-$6 for beer. Union Public House has indoor seating as well as one of Tucson's largest patios in the plaza courtyard.
The Delta Bar & Grill
135 S. Sixth Ave., thedeltatucson.com, 520-524-3400
Happy hour at downtown's 16-month-old The Delta Bar & Grill is reminiscent of New Orlean's Bourbon Street without the mardi gras beads and jazz band. But the Southern-inspired menu that borrows bits and pieces from its sister restaurant The Parish can inspire folks to get pretty loud and lively during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and until 7 p.m. Fridays. Get $3 off beer, wine and cocktails that you can pair with the $6 menu of select appetizers, including cast iron cornbread served with that decadent candied pecan honey butter; the sweet-and-spicy hushpuppies; and the housemade pimento cheese dip served with Tennessee-buttered crackers.