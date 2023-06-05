Union Public House in St. Philips Plaza has a daily social hour from 3-6 p.m. with a decadent menu (items run $4-$12) of comfort food faves from poutine to mac and cheese alongside a house Caesar or garden salad, salmon cakes and little mason jars of veg or straight up housemade pickles. Add a burger or pulled pork sandwich, and you've got a meal to go with your $7 wine or cocktail, $3-$6 for beer. Union Public House has indoor seating as well as one of Tucson's largest patios in the plaza courtyard.

The Delta Bar & Grill

135 S. Sixth Ave., thedeltatucson.com, 520-524-3400