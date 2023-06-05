Blanco Cocina + Cantina
2905 E. Skyline Drive, blancococinacantina.com, 520-232-1007
Who can refuse a $6 taco from Blanco Cocina + Cantina at La Encantada. The happy hour menu, served from 3-6 p.m. weekdays, features five varieties of tacos, including ground beef in a crispy shell, pastor, barbecue pork and grilled avocado. There's also a quartet of appetizers, including a roasted poblano and tomato crisp and the house favorite nachos con queso blanco. Wine is $7, specialty cocktails are $8, and beer is $5.
Dante's Fire
2526 E. Grant, dantesfireaz.com, 520-382-9255
Tucson Iron Chef Ken Foy gets all fancy on his happy hour menu, with escargot and Thai curry shrimp among the seven items for $7 served from 4-6 p.m. daily and all day Sundays at Dante's Fire. There's also grilled jalapeño poppers, buffalo chicken strips and Southwest deviled eggs. The happy hour menu is an intro to the chef-driven, scratch kitchen that features inventive fare like deconstructed beef Wellington and mussels Newburg alongside hand-cut pappardelle pasta bathed in a vodka Cajun cream sauce topped with lump crab and chorizo. Happy hour includes $1 off craft cocktails and bottled beer, $2 off wine and $1.50 off draft beer.