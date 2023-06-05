Tucson Iron Chef Ken Foy gets all fancy on his happy hour menu, with escargot and Thai curry shrimp among the seven items for $7 served from 4-6 p.m. daily and all day Sundays at Dante's Fire. There's also grilled jalapeño poppers, buffalo chicken strips and Southwest deviled eggs. The happy hour menu is an intro to the chef-driven, scratch kitchen that features inventive fare like deconstructed beef Wellington and mussels Newburg alongside hand-cut pappardelle pasta bathed in a vodka Cajun cream sauce topped with lump crab and chorizo. Happy hour includes $1 off craft cocktails and bottled beer, $2 off wine and $1.50 off draft beer.