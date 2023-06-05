5 Points Market & Restaurant rolled out its first-ever happy hour a month ago, offering $2 off wine by the glass, half-priced bottles and $1 off staff-picked cans in the cooler, all of which can be paired with food from the happy hour snacks menu. Co-General Manager Herb Calleros said the most popular item on that menu is the 5 Points handcrafted Neopolitan-style pizza and Niçoise salad, both of which are exclusive to happy hour. You also can get smaller versions of 5 Points Smashed Jerusalem Artichoke and the bread and cheese plate that comes with Castelvetrano olives. Happy hour is from 3-5 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays.

