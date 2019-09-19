Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: Mountain View is struggling under first-year coach Matt Johnson, but consider its foes. Ironwood Ridge, Gilbert Higley and Queen Creek Casteel are all capable of deep playoff runs. Tucson High, on the other hand, has three wins over teams with a combined 0-12 record, and a loss to an underrated Pueblo team. Never bet against a team desperate for a win at home, especially a team with potential. We like the Mountain Lions to beat the Badgers 23-21 and give Johnson his first victory at Mountain View.