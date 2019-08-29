Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
What to expect: The Warriors have lost a ton of talent from a year ago, including two-way standouts Omar Ibanez, Ruben Rivera IV and Robert Jackson and leading tackler Julio Carino. Fortunately for coach Brandon Sanders’ squad, quarterback Marcelino Vega returns for another season. Tucson High will counter with running back Gary Love. He rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries a year ago. If he puts together a similar or better performance on Friday, and if senior quarterback Ayden Ortiz doesn’t turn the ball over, the Badgers should avenge last year’s loss. Call it 34-28.