Tucson High grad Danny Medina, a former golfer at Pima College, has been selected as the PGA Southwest Section Professional of the Year, the top honor among club pros in Arizona and Nevada. Medina, 37, began playing golf at El Rio Golf Course as a teenager, and got his first job in golf as a teenager at Omni Tucson National, where he is now director of golf. Medina, who has also worked at El Rio, Starr Pass Golf Club and at Randolph Golf Complex, will be honored Feb. 19 in Scottsdale at the 45th annual PGA Southwest Section awards banquet.