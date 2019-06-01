Tucson High first baseman Carlie Scupin was named the Gatorade Arizona Softball Player of the Year last week, joining Flowing Wells’ Desiree Williams and CDO’s Kenzie Fowler, Mattie Fowler and Kayla Bonstrom to do so over the last 20 years.
All went on to strong college careers at Texas, Arizona, Nebraska and Stanford, respectively
Scupin, a junior, hit .683 with 17 home runs this season. She has 41 career home runs, believed to be a record for Tucson prep softball. Ironwood Ridge third baseman Izzy Pacho, now a freshman at Arizona, hit 30 in her high school days.
The top individual season in Tucson softball history was probably that of Mattie Fowler, who led CDO to the 2011 state championship. She hit .589 with 17 home runs and a state-record 91 RBIs. She also went 14-0 pitching with an 0.85 ERA.
Scupin committed to play for Arizona’s Mike Candrea two years ago.