Tucson's median home price remains among the lowest among Western peer cities despite a 25% increase in 2021, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.
Tucson home prices still relatively low despite spike
- Special to the Arizona Daily Star
-
-
