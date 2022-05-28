 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson home prices still relatively low despite spike

David Wichner

Tucson's median home price remains among the lowest among Western peer cities despite a 25% increase in 2021, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

