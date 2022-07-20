Tucson hospital opens $3M lab for stroke, aneurysm treatment

A new $3 million radiology lab has opened at St. Joseph’s hospital in Tucson to treat patients suffering from brain aneurysms and strokes.

The state-of-the-art interventional radiology (IR) lab is equipped with biplane two- and three-dimensional brain imaging technology for neuro interventions, a news release said. It was unveiled on Wednesday.

With the IR lab, physicians will perform minimally invasive procedures to treat a wide range of clinical problems, including interventional and emergency angioplasty, remove blood clots, device implants and other procedures.

Experts predict in the coming years, the nation could see an increase in death and disability from strokes as a result of delays in care and unhealthy lifestyles adopted by Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.

A designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road, is committed to investing and expanding stroke care in Southern Arizona, the news release said.

