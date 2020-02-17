Tucson in Mardi Gras for you and your krewe

Letting loose for Mardi Gras is very much a Louisiana thing, but Tucson does love a good party.
From now through Fat Tuesday, Jan. 25, bars, restaurants and taprooms across the city will be honoring the annual tribute to excess, meant to celebrate life's indulgences before the rules and regulations of the Lenten season kick in.
Some events, like Mardi Gras at The Parish on North Oracle Road, have become traditions in their own right.
Others, like the inaugural Mardi Gras Festival at the former Farmer Johns Meat Packing Plant on West Grant Road, are looking to bring the party to a whole new level.
Caliente will let you know where you can let the good times roll from now until Tuesday.