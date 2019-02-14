Tucson's hazy "A"
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

There's a flood watch in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for parts of southeast Arizona, including the Tucson metro area and Catalina and Rincon mountains.

Weather officials say heavy rain could reach the mountains as early as Thursday afternoon, with as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. The rain will get heavier tonight and could result in flooding in the creeks and washes, especially in Sabino Creek. Also watch out for wind.

Anyone traveling to or living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared and monitor forecasts.

Flash flood safety tips:

Currently

Overcast, 68.6
Wind 3 MPH NW, 35% humidity
UV index 3, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

2 pm: Overcast, 69.2
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Overcast, 68.9
Wind 5 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Overcast, 67.5
Wind 6 MPH SW, 7% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 67.6
Wind 8 MPH SW, 56% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Rain, 65.3
Wind 10 MPH SW, 82% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Rain, 62.8
Wind 12 MPH SW, 80% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Rain, 61.5
Wind 12 MPH SW, 74% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Rain, 61.1
Wind 13 MPH SW, 78% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Rain, 61.0
Wind 12 MPH WSW, 80% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Rain, 60.8
Wind 13 MPH WSW, 73% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0

Friday

12 am: Chance of Rain, 60.2
Wind 10 MPH SW, 54% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Chance of Rain, 59.4
Wind 8 MPH SW, 36% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Chance of Rain, 59.1
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 45% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Chance of Rain, 58.3
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 34% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Chance of Rain, 57.9
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 33% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Chance of Rain, 56.7
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 53% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Chance of Rain, 56.4
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 52% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Chance of Rain, 55.6
Wind 4 MPH W, 50% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Chance of Rain, 55.2
Wind 4 MPH W, 36% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Chance of Rain, 56.1
Wind 4 MPH W, 41% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Chance of Rain, 57.7
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 36% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 59.2
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 12% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.4
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 11% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.2
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.9
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.3
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.5
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 63.1
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 61.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 58.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 56.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 54.7
Wind 4 MPH SW, 2% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 3% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Overcast, 52.0
Wind 5 MPH W, 2% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0

Saturday

12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.1
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 3% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.4
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 4% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0