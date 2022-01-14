 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson lawmaker is 2nd legislator reporting COVID since session started
  • Updated

PHOENIX — A second Arizona state presentative has reporting having COVID-19 since the Legislature's annual session began Monday.

Tucson Democrat Daniel Hernandez Jr. said Thursday on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m thankful to be vaccinated and boosted, and am currently asymptomatic and quarantining at home,” Hernandez said.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, D-Phoenix, announced he was infected with COVID-19. He said he was vaccinated and had no symptoms.

Hernandez has served in the Arizona House since 2017 and last year announced his candidacy for Congress.

His sister and fellow legislator, Rep. Alma Hernandez, was hospitalized last May with COVID.

Alma Hernandez, who was fully vaccinated at the time she became ill, said then that she went to the hospital because of a high fever and migraine.

Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. (D)

Hernandez

