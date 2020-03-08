Tucson man dies after being shot by police in hours-long standoff on east side

A man died after being shot by police during an hours-long standoff Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side, the Tucson Police Department said.
The man was identified as Jacob Frausto, 41, according to a police press release.
According to the release, the incident started at about 1 p.m. Friday when police were dispatched to the River Oaks Apartments at 7730 E. Broadway following a report of domestic violence involving a gun.
When police arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she was involved in an argument with Frausto, her ex-boyfriend and roommate, inside their apartment. She told officers she attempted to leave with their young son, but Frausto pulled out a rifle and wouldn’t allow them to leave, the release said.
The woman also said Frausto was making suicidal statements and was pointing the rifle at himself, the release said. Eventually, he let the woman and their son leave the apartment, the release said.
Officers tried to speak with Frausto, but he refused to leave the residence, the release said. Hostage negotiators responded and spoke with Frausto by phone for several hours in an attempt to get him to surrender, the release said.
Tucson police SWAT officers responded and evacuated multiple residents from neighboring apartments. While speaking with negotiators by phone, Frausto fired numerous rounds toward the outside, the release said.
A SWAT officer returned fire and struck Frausto inside the apartment. A police robot was sent into the apartment and police found that Frausto was wounded but alive, the release said.
SWAT officers and medical support personnel then entered the apartment and treated Frausto at the scene. Frausto was transported to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival, the release said.
The officer who shot Frausto was identified as Timothy Anderson, a nearly nine-year veteran of the Police Department and a six-year veteran of the SWAT team, the release said.
No officers or bystanders were wounded in the incident, the release said.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.
— Martin Rosales