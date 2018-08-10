The Tucson Museum of Art museum and 19th century houses surround a landscaped central plaza and patio and stretch over a full block in El Presidio Historic District of downtown.
The museum, 140 N. Main Street, showcases traveling collections and exhibits curated from its permanent collection that includes Latin American, Asian, Western and Native American, American folk, contemporary and European art.
You’ll find plenty of recognizable names among the galleries. Expect artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in the Palice Gallery of European Art.
The museum has a noted collection of Pre-Columbian and Spanish Colonial art — textiles, objects, jewelry ranging from 1600 BCE to the 19th century — on display in the Palice Gallery of Latin American Art.
TMA’s Arizona Biennial — 84 works of art from 70 Arizona artists in a range of mediums including painting, sculpture, works on paper, photography, video and installation art — runs through Sept. 16.
And there’s shopping. The TMA gift shop has art, of course, as well as books, jewelry, scarves, knickknacks, toys and educational materials.
The first Thursday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m. is a free chance to make and explore art. There’s a cash bar available, so it is geared more toward an adult crowd.
For the younger crowd, kid-focused activities and music are offered the second Sunday of each month with free admission for Arizona and Sonora, Mexico residents.
- TMA is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $12. For more information, call 624-2333 or visit TucsonMuseumofArt.org
- Where to park: The museum is at West Alameda Street and North Main Avenue. Park free in the museum’s lot on West Washington Street.
- Where to eat: Café à la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave., is in the Hiram Stevens house on the TMA campus and serves a full menu. Plan on having one of the luscious desserts.