Travel company Fodor's mentioned the Old Pueblo in its newest "Go List," which includes 52 places across the globe to visit in 2019.
Other spots on the list include Rapid City, South Dakota; Palau, Micronesia; Berlin, Germany; and Big Bend National Park in Texas.
Here's what Fodor's had to say:
"If savoring long glistening days of sunshine, epic sunsets, and rugged mountain ranges in every direction aren’t your thing, then you probably won’t like Tucson. But then again, what self-respecting traveler doesn’t want those, not to mention charming adobe architecture painted in vibrant colors, wide-open spaces blanketed in saguaro, and hearty helpings of Mexican and Mexican-inspired dishes?"
