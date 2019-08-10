Tucson restaurant titan Sam Fox sold his Fox Restaurant Concepts to Cheesecake Factory two weeks ago for up to $440 million and while that's quite the impressive chunk of change, it pales in comparison to Tucson's largest corporate sale.
That honor goes to semi-conductor manufacturer Burr-Brown, which sold to Texas Instruments in 2000 for a staggering $7.6 billion — at the time the largest acquisition ever in the semiconductor industry.
Right behind that the sale in early 2008 of Ventana Medical Systems, an Oro Valley company founded in 1985, to the Roche Group for $3.4 billion. Ventana is still headquartered in Oro Valley.
Here are some of the big-dollar sales of companies born in Tucson to national corporations.