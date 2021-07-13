Tucson Opinion: What message is Arizona sending to its voters?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Voting has always been a contested act in the U.S. Since the Constitution did not explicitly grant voting rights at our country’s founding, states were able to decide who could or could not vote. Throughout most of our past, there have been groups of people who were excluded from voting in one way or another.
My father lived a part of this history. He was in the class of ‘66 at the Negro Agricultural and Technical College of Greensboro (now North Carolina A&T University) — the institution that gave us the four black male students who staged the famous Woolworth sit-in in 1960, which ushered in a wave of civil unrest to protest segregation.
By the middle of the decade, demonstrations for voting access followed. Televised to the world, a peaceful march from Selma to Montgomery on March 7, 1964, turned violent when Alabama state troopers attacked protesters like John Lewis with tear gas and clubs. Events like these of the civil rights movement are said to have inspired the song “Blackbird” by musician Paul McCartney of the Beatles, in which the titular bird symbolizes a Black woman who waited “for this moment to arise.”
Voter intimidation meant Black people who insisted on exercising their freedom to vote often found their home, job, or business under threat. Voter suppression also took on the form of regularly purging the rolls of Black registered voters or holding primaries that were only open to white voters. These events shaped my father’s dedication to safeguard every American’s right to vote.
The fight for voter rights is not over. Today we find some lawmakers in Arizona making it harder for eligible voters to cast a ballot. An Arizonan who votes in the wrong precinct will find their vote discounted without an opportunity for correction. An individual who does not have the means to get to the post office can no longer return their ballot via early voting ballot collection. If these seem harsh, then State Senate Bill 1485, which requires voters who were inactive in the last two election cycles to be purged from the state’s permanent voter list, is a strong hearkening back to the voting injustices of the 1960s.
In 2020 my father received a troubling cancer diagnosis. Knowing my dad’s dedication to voting, my sister called his local elections office in California to ensure his ballot would count, even though he was temporarily residing in assisted living outside of his registered precinct. Thankfully, this concern was alleviated due to the state’s current election process.
When my father passed away in 2021, draped over his casket was the American flag as a symbol of his service to this country — not only as a veteran, but in so many remarkable ways. I have wondered: If my dad had resided in Arizona during the very last presidential election of his life, would he have been able to vote so effortlessly in this increasingly voting-restrictive state?
Justice Alito wrote in the Supreme Court’s recent decision that “inconvenient” voting is not the same thing as unequal access to voting. But any obstacle to casting a ballot keeps many Americans from rightly having their voices heard during the most vulnerable points in their life. Perhaps one lesson we can learn from stories like my dad’s is the importance of passing a version of federal legislation that would protect all Americans from restrictive state voting laws.
As the generation of blackbirds Paul McCartney sang about transition from this world, I do not believe my father and icons like John Lewis would want to know the rights they so anxiously awaited and struggled for are again being challenged, some 50 years later. Nor would my father rest in comfort knowing that Arizona, a place to which he once migrated for opportunities, would make it harder for future generations to vote.
Danielle Corbett is a native Tucsonan and the advocacy specialist for the Arizona Chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government. She cherishes the same pursuits as her deceased father, Harvey Corbett, JD. This piece is in dedication of his memory and commitment to the pursuit of the American dream.