New Mexico State first baseman Tristan Peterson and second baseman Nick Gonzales were both selected first-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball last week. Peterson, a Canyon del Oro High School grad, hit .401 with 20 home runs and 90 RBIs; Gonzales, a Cienega High School product, hit .432 with 16 homers and 80 RBIs. If Gonzales returns to NMSU for his junior season, he can challenge some of the career marks set by long-time Sahuarita High softball and football coach Chris Fanning, who is No. 2 in NMSU history with 199 RBIs and 192 runs. Peterson is eligible for the MLB Draft, which begins Monday.