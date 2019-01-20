A three-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department was arrested Sunday for allegedly having unlawful sexual conduct with a woman the officer was investigating, officials say.
Officer Richard Daniel was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual conduct and tampering with physical evidence, according to a press release from Sergeant Pete Dugan, a spokesperson with the Tucson Police Department.
Police say they were made aware of the possible criminal misconduct on Jan. 17. Detectives investigated and found probable cause to arrest Daniel, according to police.
Daniel was placed on leave without pay and was served a notice of intent to terminate. He was booked in Pima County Jail and is being held without bond.
Police say detectives are continuing to investigate, and additional charges are pending.
No additional details were immediately released.